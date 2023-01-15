Brokerages Set Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Target Price at C$13.93

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cormark boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total value of C$357,633.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,264.20. In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$2,309,625.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,848,372.91. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total transaction of C$357,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,264.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,624.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$15.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$15.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.54.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$274.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

