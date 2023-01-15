Brokerages Set MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Target Price at $121.40

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $104.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.98. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $201.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $361,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,295,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,332,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,941 shares of company stock valued at $409,691. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

