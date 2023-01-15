Brokerages Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Target Price at $39.79

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $37.31.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobileye Global stock. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

