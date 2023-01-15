Brokerages Set Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT at 6.80

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 6.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Oatly Group Price Performance

OTLY stock opened at 2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is 1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.68. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 1.28 and a 1 year high of 7.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.07. The company had revenue of 183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 209.10 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 48.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Stories

