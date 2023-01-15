Brokerages Set Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Price Target at $104.00

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.83. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

