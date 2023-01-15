Brokerages Set TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) PT at $13.25

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAGOF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TAG Immobilien from €11.00 ($11.83) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAGOF opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

