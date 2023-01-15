Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) PT at GBX 153.40

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 153.40 ($1.87).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 170 ($2.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.40) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 1.9 %

LON:TW opened at GBX 114.75 ($1.40) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 80.64 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 179.70 ($2.19). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 717.19.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

