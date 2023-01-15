Brokerages Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Price Target at $185.54

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $193.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.05 and a 200-day moving average of $172.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

