Brokerages Set Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) PT at $32.00

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vantage Towers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vantage Towers from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vantage Towers from €26.00 ($27.96) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Vantage Towers Price Performance

Shares of VTWRF opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

