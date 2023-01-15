Brokerages Set Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Target Price at $6.80

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

WEBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Weber from $6.25 to $8.05 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.75 to $8.05 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Weber in the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Weber in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weber in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Weber by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weber Stock Performance

Shares of Weber stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Weber has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Weber had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weber will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weber

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, and pellet and electric grills; and accessories, consumables, and services.

