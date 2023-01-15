Brokers Issue Forecasts for Albireo Pharma, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $19.05 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albireo Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($7.86) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $908.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.03). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 228.51% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 4,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

