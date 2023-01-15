Brokers Issue Forecasts for Entegris, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entegris in a report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Shares of ENTG opened at $79.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $141.82. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,202,783,000 after acquiring an additional 163,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after buying an additional 1,287,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after buying an additional 1,019,085 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after buying an additional 452,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,044,000 after purchasing an additional 378,506 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

