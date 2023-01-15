Brokers Set Expectations for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bread Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht anticipates that the company will earn $4.25 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.69. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS.

Bread Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Several other analysts have also commented on BFH. TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens upgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $38.34 on Friday. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,151,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.