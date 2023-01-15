Brokers Set Expectations for Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VWDRY. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 205.00 to 200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 160.00 to 142.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.75.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

