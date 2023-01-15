Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of BKD stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $7.61.

Insider Activity

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $757.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.47 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 50.99% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,989.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.