BTG (LON:BTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $840.00

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 840 ($10.23) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.23). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.23), with a volume of 271,742 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 840 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 840.
About BTG
BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.
