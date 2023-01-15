Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CALA. SVB Leerink cut Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -8.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

