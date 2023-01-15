Cameco Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Cameco in a report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $297.96 million for the quarter.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

CCJ opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 115.87, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

