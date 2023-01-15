Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.81

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.81 and traded as high as C$47.36. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$47.26, with a volume of 363,991 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.25 to C$54.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

