Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 157,836 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $15,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

CNQ opened at $57.33 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.