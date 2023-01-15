Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.75

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.75 and traded as high as C$27.01. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$26.96, with a volume of 235,351 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.92.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7.95.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$279.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

