Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on February 15th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
ENDTF stock opened at C$10.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$8.75 and a 12-month high of C$11.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.77.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
