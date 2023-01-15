Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $51.48.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

