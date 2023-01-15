CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CASI. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.98 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.59%. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

