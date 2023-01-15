Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) versus Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Critical Survey

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cazoo Group and Kaixin Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17 Kaixin Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cazoo Group presently has a consensus price target of $1.61, suggesting a potential upside of 469.31%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Kaixin Auto.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaixin Auto has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

70.8% of Cazoo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kaixin Auto shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Kaixin Auto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cazoo Group and Kaixin Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.23 -$747.38 million N/A N/A Kaixin Auto $253.84 million 0.41 -$196.58 million N/A N/A

Kaixin Auto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cazoo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cazoo Group and Kaixin Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A Kaixin Auto N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cazoo Group beats Kaixin Auto on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cazoo Group

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

About Kaixin Auto

(Get Rating)

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, which engages in the sale of automobiles through its subsidiaries. It also offers third-party auto financing and other value-added services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.