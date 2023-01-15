Celanese Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $15.98 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $15.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.10. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $16.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Celanese Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $173.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.48.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celanese by 14.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,893,000 after acquiring an additional 129,524 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Celanese by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 96.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 347,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

