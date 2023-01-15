Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$10.50 to C$11.50. 3,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 148,900 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,175,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 699,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,239 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 347,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 542,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

