Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.09

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.09 and traded as high as $33.86. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 569,029 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,497,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.