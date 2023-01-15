CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$132.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$132.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$116.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.48. The firm has a market cap of C$27.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22. CGI has a 1 year low of C$95.45 and a 1 year high of C$120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

