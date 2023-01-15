Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.62.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average of $74.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

