Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $6.40 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 3.9% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $122.84 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

