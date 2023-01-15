Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 194,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.13. The company has a market capitalization of $343.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

