Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lifted by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 5.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $122.84 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

