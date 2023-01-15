Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $5.54 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $5.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.08. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $28.15 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHRD. TheStreet raised Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $134.29 on Friday. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.06 by ($0.86). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 53.81%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chord Energy stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 490,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,071,000. Chord Energy comprises about 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Chord Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $240,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,467.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $484,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,662,344.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $240,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,519,467.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,288. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $3.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

