Christopher H. B. Mills Sells 14,227 Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Stock

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 14,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.55), for a total value of £41,400.57 ($50,439.29).
Ten Entertainment Group Stock Up 0.9 %
LON TEG opened at GBX 292.50 ($3.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.35 million and a PE ratio of 650.00. Ten Entertainment Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 183 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 302 ($3.68). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 250.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 228.02.
About Ten Entertainment Group
