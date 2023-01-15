Christopher H. B. Mills Sells 14,227 Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Stock

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 14,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.55), for a total value of £41,400.57 ($50,439.29).

LON TEG opened at GBX 292.50 ($3.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.35 million and a PE ratio of 650.00. Ten Entertainment Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 183 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 302 ($3.68). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 250.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 228.02.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

