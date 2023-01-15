Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Reduced by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 571,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

