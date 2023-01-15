CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CINC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CinCor Pharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered CinCor Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINC opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45. CinCor Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -1.68.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that CinCor Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. venBio Partners LLC raised its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,145,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after buying an additional 164,329 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 6,079,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,544,000 after buying an additional 506,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

