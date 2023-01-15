Citigroup Boosts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $58.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KNX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.56.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.1 %
KNX opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $58.72.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.
Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,854,000 after purchasing an additional 149,359 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,382,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
