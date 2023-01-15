Citigroup Lowers WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WKME. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded WalkMe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.81.

WalkMe Stock Down 4.6 %

WKME stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $757.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

WalkMe Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 338,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

