Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of CIA stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Citizens has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Gerald Shields purchased 24,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,307.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,327. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director James Keith Morgan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,365.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerald Shields acquired 24,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,307.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 59,132 shares of company stock worth $170,692. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Citizens by 285.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

