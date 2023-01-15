Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Citizens Stock Performance
Shares of CIA stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Citizens has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.21.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Citizens by 285.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens (CIA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.