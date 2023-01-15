Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,003.67

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,003.67 ($36.59) and traded as high as GBX 3,010 ($36.67). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 2,970 ($36.18), with a volume of 22,279 shares trading hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,380 ($41.18) price target on shares of Clarkson in a report on Monday, December 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20. The company has a market cap of £909.24 million and a PE ratio of 1,500.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,029.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,003.66.
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
