Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $18.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Oppenheimer cut Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.7 %

CWAN opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -925.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

In other news, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 143,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $2,598,598.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,326.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 143,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $2,598,598.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,326.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 500,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,941,244 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

