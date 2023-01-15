Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,039.15

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,039.15 ($12.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($13.16). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,068 ($13.01), with a volume of 124,468 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.40) to GBX 1,250 ($15.23) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.23) to GBX 1,100 ($13.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,300 ($15.84).
Close Brothers Group Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,065.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,039.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.