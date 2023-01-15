Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $6.46 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000.

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.