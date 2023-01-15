Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GLO stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 80.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

