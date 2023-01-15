Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of GLO stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $10.99.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
