CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.82 for the year. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

NASDAQ CME opened at $175.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

