Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Given New C$71.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Cogeco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGECF opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62. Cogeco has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

