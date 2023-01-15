Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Given New C$71.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CGECF opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62. Cogeco has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $65.92.
