Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

FOF opened at $11.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.