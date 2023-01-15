Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $25.58 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $556,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $545,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 131.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

