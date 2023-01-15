Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Sells $3,390,640.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $3,390,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,847,035.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

